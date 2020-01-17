Big Blue Nation TV 1/17: UK Basketball needs to bounce back on the road

It's another jam-packed edition of Big Blue Nation TV, as UK Basketball comes off a setback after a close loss to South Carolina on the road.

Lee K. Howard and Christi Thomas break down the loss and look ahead to the next road game against Arkansas.

Chapman weighs in on the good guard play from Immanuel Quickley and Tyrese Maxey.

The former Cat also breaks down the importance of big plays from UK's big men, EJ Montgomery and Nick Richards.

Plus, Jeff Piecoro joins the crew to break down the top plays of the season for UK Football.

You can watch 'Big Blue Nation TV' each week here on WKYT.com. You can also watch it on WKYT at 5:30 a.m. Saturdays or the CW Lexington at 10 a.m. Saturdays.

Lee K. Howard and Christi Thomas will be joined each week by University of Kentucky coaches and student-athletes, as well as a rotation of UK Sports Network talent, including Tom Leach, Jeff Piecoro, Jeremy Jarmon, Dusty Bonner, Rex Chapman and Mike Pratt.