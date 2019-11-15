Big Blue Nation TV 11/8: Rex Chapman sits down with Coach John Calipari

It's another jam-packed edition of Big Blue Nation TV, as UK Football gets ready for a must-win game at Vanderbilt.

Lee K. Howard, Christi Thomas and Jeff Piecoro look back at some of the big plays the Cats made against Tennessee last weekend.

The crew also breaks down the Evansville Aces win over the No. 1-ranked Wildcats.

UK All-American Rex Chapman sits down with Coach John Calipari to get some perspective on his job. Guess what - Coach Cal says he doesn't want to be defined by his job at Kentucky.

Curtis Burch catches up with Senior UK Defensive Lineman Calvin Taylor about the defense's vital role for the Cats.

We recap the UK Women's basketball team's win over Stetson and the stellar performance by Rhyne Howard, No. 1-ranked UK Rifle's latest sweep, and we look ahead to UK Volleyball's huge upcoming match against Florida.

You can watch 'Big Blue Nation TV' each week here on WKYT.com. You can also watch it on WKYT at 5:30 a.m. Saturdays or the CW Lexington at 10 a.m. Saturdays.

Lee K. Howard and Christi Thomas will be joined each week by University of Kentucky coaches and student-athletes, as well as a rotation of UK Sports Network talent, including Tom Leach, Jeff Piecoro, Jeremy Jarmon, Dusty Bonner, Rex Chapman and Mike Pratt.