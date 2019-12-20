Big Blue Nation TV 12/20: Basketball Cats need to bounce back in Vegas

It's another jam-packed edition of Big Blue Nation TV, as UK Basketball looks to bounce back in Las Vegas.

Lee K. Howard and Christi Thomas recap the Wildcats' tough loss to Utah and look ahead to the Cats' next game against Ohio State.

UK Football is raking in a new crop of Wildcats after signing day. Coach Stoops talks about the day's success. And we highlight that Cats selected as All-Americans.

Plus, you'll see a preview of the documentary, "Reggie Warford - Fight of His Life." It's the story of the first African American basketball player to ever graduate from UK, how he battled for respect, and now he's battling for his life.

You can watch 'Big Blue Nation TV' each week here on WKYT.com. You can also watch it on WKYT at 5:30 a.m. Saturdays or the CW Lexington at 10 a.m. Saturdays.

Lee K. Howard and Christi Thomas will be joined each week by University of Kentucky coaches and student-athletes, as well as a rotation of UK Sports Network talent, including Tom Leach, Jeff Piecoro, Jeremy Jarmon, Dusty Bonner, Rex Chapman and Mike Pratt.