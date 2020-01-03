Big Blue Nation TV 12/27: Breaking down UK's Belk Bowl win

Updated: Fri 10:00 PM, Jan 03, 2020

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It's another jam-packed edition of Big Blue Nation TV, as UK Football comes away with a Belk Bowl Championship after a 37-30 win over Virginia Tech.

Lee K. Howard, Christi Thomas and Jeff Piecoro recap the defensive stops, the touchdown plays, and look ahead to the talent returning to the team next season.

The crew breaks down UK Basketball's win over Louisville in overtime.

You can watch 'Big Blue Nation TV' each week here on WKYT.com. You can also watch it on WKYT at 5:30 a.m. Saturdays or the CW Lexington at 10 a.m. Saturdays.

Lee K. Howard and Christi Thomas will be joined each week by University of Kentucky coaches and student-athletes, as well as a rotation of UK Sports Network talent, including Tom Leach, Jeff Piecoro, Jeremy Jarmon, Dusty Bonner, Rex Chapman and Mike Pratt.

 
