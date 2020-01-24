Big Blue Nation TV 1/24: Basketball cats bounce back, Bowden talks UK legacy

It's another jam-packed edition of Big Blue Nation TV, as UK Basketball comes off bounces back from a disappointing loss at South Carolina with back-to-back wins.

Lee K. Howard and Christi Thomas break down wins and look ahead to the Cats' next game in Lubbock, Texas against Texas Tech.

Thomas shows us what's been working for the UK Women's Basketball team, including some plays from the win over Texas A&M.

Plus, Belk Bowl MVP Lynn Bowden stops by to talk about how he became a player BBN will never forget.

Bowden also talked about his future in the NFL where he'll play wide receiver.

You can watch 'Big Blue Nation TV' each week here on WKYT.com. You can also watch it on WKYT at 5:30 a.m. Saturdays or the CW Lexington at 10 a.m. Saturdays.

Lee K. Howard and Christi Thomas will be joined each week by University of Kentucky coaches and student-athletes, as well as a rotation of UK Sports Network talent, including Tom Leach, Jeff Piecoro, Jeremy Jarmon, Dusty Bonner, Rex Chapman and Mike Pratt.