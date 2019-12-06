Big Blue Nation TV 12/6: Breaking down Kentucky's running game

It's another jam-packed edition of Big Blue Nation TV, as UK Football looks to become bowl eligible this weekend.

Lee K. Howard, Christi Thomas and Jeff Piecoro recap UK Football's last regular-season game against UofL and how the Cats were able to run all over the Cardinals.

UK Quarterback Lynn Bowder Jr. ran for a career-high 284 yards and scored four touchdowns. He broke or tied six records in the process. Bowden also broke the SEC record for most rushing yards by a quarterback in a single game.

Former Wildcat Rex Chapman sits down with UK Head Coach John Calipari. The head coach reflects on the impact Kentucky has made.

We check out UK Volleyball's senior day celebrations.

