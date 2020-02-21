Big Blue Nation TV 2/21: UK Football's Vince Marrow is staying put

It's another jam-packed edition of Big Blue Nation TV. UK Basketball is coming off back-to-back wins and UK Football's Vince Marrow is staying put.

Our crew breaks down the big plays against Ole Miss and LSU.

Plus, we hear from Nate Sestina about how the Cats keep coming up tough in big games.

We also hear from UK Football's Vince Marrow about his decision to stay in Lexington and turn down some big-name programs.

And Nick Richards gets a promotional video about his turnaround story.

You can watch 'Big Blue Nation TV' each week here on WKYT.com. You can also watch it on WKYT at 5:30 a.m. Saturdays or the CW Lexington at 10 a.m. Saturdays.

Lee K. Howard and Christi Thomas will be joined each week by University of Kentucky coaches and student-athletes, as well as a rotation of UK Sports Network talent, including Tom Leach, Jeff Piecoro, Jeremy Jarmon, Dusty Bonner, Rex Chapman and Mike Pratt.