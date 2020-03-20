Big Blue Nation TV 3/20: How are the Cats handling March with no madness?

It's another jam-packed edition of Big Blue Nation TV. There's no basketball, but we're looking back at some of the biggest games of the season.

Our crew breaks down the big plays against Michigan State, Louisville, Texas Tech, Tennessee and Florida.

Plus, we talk to T.J. Beisner with the UK Sports Network about how the Wildcats are handling March with no post-season basketball.

UK Athletics catches up with former Cat and current NBA star John Wall about his latest visit to campus.

You can watch 'Big Blue Nation TV' each week here on WKYT.com. You can also watch it on WKYT at 5:30 a.m. Saturdays or the CW Lexington at 10 a.m. Saturdays.

Lee K. Howard and Christi Thomas will be joined each week by University of Kentucky coaches and student-athletes, as well as a rotation of UK Sports Network talent, including Brian MIlam, Tom Leach, Jeff Piecoro, Jeremy Jarmon, Dusty Bonner, Rex Chapman and Mike Pratt.