Big Blue Nation TV 3/27: Mitch Barnhart weighs in on Cats' season

It's another jam-packed edition of Big Blue Nation TV as we look back at the seasons for several UK teams in various sports.

UK Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart joins Lee K. Howard and Brian Milam, from a safe distance, to discuss what's next for UK Athletics.

Brian Milam checks in with the oldest living Wildcat. Louis 'Bud' Robertson played for UK in the 40s and he's now 99.

Plus, we're ending the season of Big Blue Nation TV with an all-Kentucky version of 'One Shining Moment.'

