Big Blue Nation TV 3/6: Breaking down UK basketball, Coach Stoops talks spring football

It's another jam-packed edition of Big Blue Nation TV. UK Basketball is coming off an ugly loss at Rupp Arena on senior night against Tennessee.

Our crew breaks down the big plays against the Volunteers and the Cats' previous game against Auburn.

Plus, we check in with UK Head Football Coach Mark Stoops to see how spring training is going.

We also break down the latest games for the UK Women's Basketball team and the awards they've picked up.

You can watch 'Big Blue Nation TV' each week here on WKYT.com. You can also watch it on WKYT at 5:30 a.m. Saturdays or the CW Lexington at 10 a.m. Saturdays.

Lee K. Howard and Christi Thomas will be joined each week by University of Kentucky coaches and student-athletes, as well as a rotation of UK Sports Network talent, including Tom Leach, Jeff Piecoro, Jeremy Jarmon, Dusty Bonner, Rex Chapman and Mike Pratt.