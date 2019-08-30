Big Blue Nation TV 8/30: Exclusive interviews with Mark Stoops, Mitch Barnhart

On the premiere episode of Big Blue Nation TV, we are previewing the 2019 Kentucky football season.

Lee K. Howard and Christi Thomas bring you a game preview of the Wildcats' Week 1 matchup with Toledo, and they also present exclusive interviews with football head coach Mark Stoops and Director of Athletics Mitch Barnhart.

You can watch 'Big Blue Nation TV' each week here on WKYT.com. You can also watch it on WKYT at 5:30 a.m. Saturdays or the CW Lexington at 10 a.m. Saturdays.

Howard and Thomas will be joined each week by University of Kentucky coaches and student-athletes, as well as a rotation of UK Sports Network talent, including Tom Leach, Jeff Piecoro, Jeremy Jarmon, Dusty Bonner, Rex Chapman and Mike Pratt.