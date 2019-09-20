Big Blue Nation TV 9/20: Mississippi State preview, Ahmad Wagner relives crazy touchdown

It's another jam-packed edition of Big Blue Nation TV, as we look ahead to Kentucky's first road test of the football season against Mississippi State.

We talked to Ahmad Wagner about his crazy touchdown catch against Florida and look back at the Wildcats' performance in the back-and-forth battle with the Gators.

Lee K. Howard and guest host Jeff Piecoro also had a conversation with women's basketball head coach Matthew Mitchell.

You can watch 'Big Blue Nation TV' each week here on WKYT.com. You can also watch it on WKYT at 5:30 a.m. Saturdays or the CW Lexington at 10 a.m. Saturdays.

Howard and Christi Thomas will be joined each week by University of Kentucky coaches and student-athletes, as well as a rotation of UK Sports Network talent, including Tom Leach, Jeff Piecoro, Jeremy Jarmon, Dusty Bonner, Rex Chapman and Mike Pratt.