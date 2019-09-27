Big Blue Nation TV 9/27: Exclusive interview with grad transfer Nate Sestina

It's another jam-packed edition of Big Blue Nation TV, as Lee K. Howard and Christi Thomas look ahead to Kentucky football's game against South Carolina while also previewing the basketball season with grad transfer Nate Sestina.

Sestina comes to Kentucky from Bucknell where the big man was one of the best players in the Patriot League.

You can watch 'Big Blue Nation TV' each week here on WKYT.com. You can also watch it on WKYT at 5:30 a.m. Saturdays or the CW Lexington at 10 a.m. Saturdays.

Howard and Thomas will be joined each week by University of Kentucky coaches and student-athletes, as well as a rotation of UK Sports Network talent, including Tom Leach, Jeff Piecoro, Jeremy Jarmon, Dusty Bonner, Rex Chapman and Mike Pratt.