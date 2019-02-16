Big Blue Nation celebrates big win over top ranked Volunteers

Plenty of UK faithful didn't have a ticket to Rupp Arena Saturday, but that didn't stop them from watching the fifth-ranked Wildcats topple the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers.

Renee Klaren was among the dozens of diehard UK fans that packed the SEC Pub on Harrodsburg Road in Lexington.

"I'm so excited because Tennessee is Number 1, should not be Number 1, but we should be Number 1," Klaren said.

Southeastern Conference bragging rights, not to mention UK's conference title hopes, were on the line.

"This is the biggest game in the SEC. I mean this is the biggest game Kentucky will play this year, in my opinion," Tom Hisle said.

Fans told WKYT they wanted to make a statement after Tuesday's painful loss to LSU.

"We're going to win. We're going to go all the way," said Candace Bradley. "After the loss last week, we're ready to just make it happen. We're so excited."

Fans were pleased with how the Cats handled the Vols.

"The defense is playing good, they are hitting some threes. I like the energy. They're not flat at all," Hisle said.

"Keldon's knocked down some big shots right now, PJ's having a great game," said Matt Woelfel. "We're definitely keeping Tennessee in line on the defensive side of the ball, so I think we're playing pretty well in the first half right now."

The Wildcats defeated the Volunteers 86 to 69.