Big Blue Nation fills Nashville streets ahead of SEC tournament play

NASHVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) –

The Big Blue Nation is being greeted by big blue skies in "Music City," as fans have been out all morning roaming the streets of lower Broadway in Nashville.

They say they’re excited at the return of Reid Travis to the floor, and many say they like the way their Wildcats are coming together as a team going into tournament time.

Fans speaking with WKYT say they don’t want to miss a minute of being here in a city that loves hosting the BBN. For one couple from Ashland this trip is extra special this year: it’s their first.

“There is a bucket list item,” says Ashland native Jeff Spencer. “We’ve always wanted to come down here and we got an opportunity to come down this year and we’re excited. The Cats are playing well, we love college sports in general, so we are happy to be down here supporting the Cats and UK.”

There weren’t many other schools represented along Broadway this morning, but Big Blue Nation was covered from the east to the west. The Harbison brothers from Paducah drove down yesterday. For them, this trip is old hat.

“We do this every year no matter where it is we make the travel. It’s usually kind of a vacation of sorts to just meet everybody and you see the same people. It’s just a great experience,” said Joe Harbison.

His brother, James echoes that enthusiasm, but says fans shouldn’t overlook the first game.

“That’s the bad part, people should be worried about Alabama, instead of worrying about Tennessee," he says. "We may not play Tennessee if we don’t play good tonight.”

For fans in Nashville, the blue skies aren’t only welcoming, they also signify something all UK basketball fans want - a win for the Wildcats tonight.

