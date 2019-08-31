Big Blue Nation pumped after first win of the season

Big Blue Nation was certainly happy to walk away from Kroger Field with a win Saturday.

We caught up with some UK fans to hear their reaction to the first game of the season.

"It was a good first game,” Shepherd and Eric Greenfield said. “I was just glad to see the guys out on the field again."

"We pulled out a win,” Gary Delaney said. “But, it was much more than that, a whole lot of individuals stepped up and had a good game"

More than 54,000 fans were at Saturday's game.

It wasn’t a sellout. But, according to our news partners at the Herald-Leader, it's up more than 5,000 fans from last year's home opener.

And the fans we talked to afterward definitely didn’t notice any decline in the excitement.

"The atmosphere around me seemed like there was never an empty seat," Delaney said.

"We'll start packing the stands, and we'll start getting a little bit louder,” Eric Greenfield said. “We'll have a good fan presence down the stretch, but it was still good today."

This win had fans that much more excited about the sold-out UK vs. Florida game at Kroger Field on Saturday, Sept. 14.