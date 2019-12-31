Big Blue Nation welcomes the Wildcats at the airport

Fans lined up outside of Gate Seven at Blue Grass Airport to see the Wildcats step off the plane.

Most of them said they're surprised they ended 2019 cheering on the football champions after some bumpy moments during the season.

"To come back, like, that's amazing, no other teams can do what they've done after the adversity," said Mike Faber.

Instead of counting down to midnight, they waited for the 6:30 arrival, and relived the bowl game's best moments.

"The last few minutes of that game was definitely a nail biter," said Margie Cook. "That last throw that Bowden threw, we just all jumped for joy."

Once the wheels hit the runway, players took the time to thank their biggest supporters, but BBN wants to thank them.

"They deserve everything because they left it all on the field today," said Todd Howard.

