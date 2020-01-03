Big upgrades on the way for Lexington Recycle Center

Everything is due for an upgrade now and then. After ten years in operation, the Lexington Recycle Center is getting an upgrade.

"The recycle center is about ten years old, and just like your car, after it reaches a certain age, you get to know your mechanic a little bit better," Angela Poe, Senior Program Manager, said. "Then, at some point, you need to make major investments to improve the car or you by a new car."

With conveyor belts and other equipment at the Lexington Recycle Center wearing down, it's time for a major equipment upgrade. There are $2 million worth of upgrades happening this year, to be exact. Because of that, the center will be out of commission from Jan. 6 - 19.

"We really hope that people hold on to the material, and the week of January 20th, we will be back collecting those recycle carts, and we will be able to put it through our improved facility that week," Poe said.

When recycling bin pick up starts up again with the new facility, Poe says it is important for people to recycle correctly. That'll keep the center in better shape for longer.

"One of our biggest issues at the recycle center and one of our biggest challenges is people not putting the right things in the recycle bin," Poe said. "The recycling bin isn't this magic space where you can put anything you want in there, and then we can do something with it."

You can recycle aluminum and steel cans, dry cardboard, glass jars and bottles, and plastic bottles and jugs. Hold the paper and the plastic bags- those can harm the sorting equipment.

