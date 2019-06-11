Biggest ‘Hot Light’ in the world: Krispy Kreme to open flagship store in Times Square

A pretty sweet new attraction is coming to Times Square.

Krispy Kreme plans to open a 4,500 square-foot flagship store in the middle of New York City’s nerve center early next year.

Shaped like a giant donut box, the store will offer exclusive merchandise and feature from the looks of the renderings, a massive display. Krispy Kreme calls it the “interactive digital activations.”

Krispy Kreme said its iconic “Hot Light” will be the largest in the world.

The sign lets customers know when the fresh donuts are ready to go.

The restaurant will have a walk-up window, stadium seating, and it will be open 24 hours a day.

Whether first thing in the morning, or after a late night out, you’ll be able to watch fresh dough float down a river of grease under a glaze waterfall and into your mouth.

