Bill, Hound mix (Jan. 22, 2020)

WKYT and Richmond Road Veterinary Clinic are teaming up with the Lexington Humane Society to get as many dogs and cats adopted as possible.

Bill is a 1-year-old hound mix who loves to play and needs a new family!

He's black and white and such a sweet boy!

Bill loves to play, snuggle, and wants your attention, as any puppy would.

Bill would fit best in a home (not an apartment) with a family that can give him lots of love and attention.

An active family that would like to play a lot and give him plenty of exercise would be a good fit.

This pup would do well with other pets and children.

He is up-to-date on vaccinations and has been neutered.

The adoption comes with a free vet visit at the Richmond Road Veterinary Clinic.

