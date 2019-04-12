Bill Murray spotted in downtown Lexington, Woodford County

Hollywood actor Bill Murray was spotted by many in central Kentucky Thursday.

Murray, who has a knack for making surprise appearances in unexpected places, was seen at Bourbon on Rye. Tuk Tuk Sri Lankan Bites and Woodford Reserve among other places.

You may see Bill Murray more in Kentucky as his son, Luke Murray, is an assistant head coach at Louisville.

The 68-year-old achieved fame on Saturday Night Live before becoming one of the most popular comedic actors of his generation. He also received an Academy Award nomination for his role in "Lost in Translation."