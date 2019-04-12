Bill Murray's Lexington adventure continues as he stops by Keeneland

Hollywood actor Bill Murray's trip to Lexington continues as he watched horse races at Keeneland Friday.

Murray was with family members, including his son Luke Murray, who is an assistant basketball coach at Louisville.

He posed for pictures and greeted strangers, as is common with the actor's surprise public appearances. Murray also signed the Keeneland guest book in the announcer's booth.

Murray also surprised a BloodHorse photographer who was editing a picture she took of him.

Murray was spotted Thursday at Woodford Reserve in Versailles along with various locations in Lexington.