Bill banning tobacco, vaping products for people under 21 advances

A bill to ban tobacco use or vaping for young people took another step in the General Assembly Wednesday.

Senate Bill 56 would prohibit the sale of tobacco or vaping devices to anyone under the age of 21.

[WKYT Investigates | Fighting youth vaping]

It has language that brings Kentucky law in line with new federal statutes. Health advocates say it addresses growing problems of young people vaping or using tobacco products.

"We know that electronic cigarette use among high school students has reached epidemic proportions," said Bonnie Hackbarth, Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky. "More than one in four high school students answers yes to the question, have you used an e-cigarette in the last 30 days."

The bill includes fines of $50 to $500 for those who violate the age restrictions for e-cigarettes or tobacco products. it passed the house committee 14-3 and now goes to the full house.