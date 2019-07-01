Bill pre-filed to make daylight saving time permanent in Kentucky

We all know that you set your clocks forward an hour in the spring, and turn them back an hour in the fall. That could change in the future, if a bill pre-filed by two state representatives is passed.

The bill, sponsored by Representative Bart Rowland (R-Tompkinsville) and Representative Brandon Reed (R-Hodgenville), would make daylight saving time (DST), which currently begins in March and ends in November, permanent year-round throughout the Commonwealth.

That means there would be an extra hour of darkness in the morning in the winter, and an extra hour of daylight in the evening.

The bill would only kick in if Congress passes a federal law allowing states to observe DST year-round.

"Studies show that adding more light at the end of the day improves everything from traffic safety to crime and the use of electricity," said Rep. Rowland. "I think it's time for Kentucky to join the conversation on whether or not we're willing to do away with the antiquated practice of changing clocks."

If the bill is passed during the 2020 General Assembly, Kentucky would joint more than a dozen other states that have passed similar laws. Florida was the first state in the nation to vote to make DST permanant in 2018, and Tennessee also recently enacted a bill to do so.

U.S. Senators Marco Rubio (R-Florida) and Rick Scott (R-Florida) have introduced legislation in Congress to make DST permanent across the country. According to a news release from the Kentucky House Majority Caucus, President Donald Trump has also endorsed the idea.

"With support from President Trump, red and blue states across America and many of my constituents, the time has come to make Daylight Saving Time permanent," said Rep. Rowland. "My constituents overwhelmingly support this proposal, and passing it will show the federal government exactly where Kentuckians stand on this issue."

