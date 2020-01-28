Bill requiring armed school resource officers clears Kentucky Senate

(Photo: Pixabay) / (MGN)
By  | 
Posted:

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Senate has passed legislation to require that police officers be armed when assigned to schools.

The bill cleared the Senate on a 34-1 vote Monday and now goes to the House.

The measure is a follow-up to last year's sweeping school safety law. That law did not specify whether school police officers needed to carry a weapon.

The new legislation would add the requirement that all school-based officers be armed.

Under the new measure, at least one school resource officer would be assigned to each school campus.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus