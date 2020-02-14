Bill would make it easier to find missing people in Kentucky

A bill under consideration by the General Assembly would make it easier to find missing people.

House Bill 360 was filed in response to a missing person case in Madison County.

HB 360 would simply make it easier for missing person notices to get on highway signs, and for police and emergency management agencies to work together to get information out.

Randy Warner says when his father, Fred Warner, went missing in December 2018, police were hesitant to declare him missing and to take various actions in efforts to find him.

Fred was found dead in January.

Randy says they were never able to put messages on highway signs because of the current rules and regulations in place.

House Bill 360 aims to change that.

Representative Deanna Frazier says it would put resources into use that already exist to find missing persons or to issue Golden Alerts, Amber Alerts, or Green Alerts when it comes to veterans.

The bill has passed in committee and Frazier believes it will get a House vote next week.

Frazier says the bill would have last year, but with it being a short session, legislators ran out of time. She is optimistic it will pass this year.

If passed, the bill would require any agency searching for a missing person to turn over authorization of the search to Kentucky State Police.

Randy says he does not know if faster notification would have changed the outcome in finding his father alive, but he says at least other families will have peace of mind knowing every resource is being used to find their loved one.