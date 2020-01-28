Bill would require Kentucky school buses to have stop-arm cameras

The Kentucky House Transportation Committee passed a bill Tuesday that would take another step in keeping children safe as they get on and off school buses.

Representative Robert Goforth pre-filed the bill August that would install cameras on school buses to catch people who don't stop when the bus is stopped with its lights on.

Representative Goforth says is a problem in most Kentucky school districts.

The bill would require all school buses in the state to have stop-arm cameras installed.

Rep. Goforth says the legislation is necessary considering the number of tragedies stemming from drivers failing to stop.

"We owe it to our children to make sure we provide a safe environment while they are getting on and off the school bus and possibly save some lives," Goforth said.

In an interview with WKYT, Goforth said the stop-arm cameras would catch the license plate numbers of vehicles that pass it.

The first offense would be a $200 fine, a second offense within three months would jump to a $500 fine.

Rep. Goforth says most of the feedback he's gotten has been positive, but some are concerned about the costs.

Most superintendents say they support an additional safety feature but are concerned about being stuck with another unfunded mandate.

While Rep. Goforth says he thinks the state can find the money, because he believes children's safety should be a top priority, he doesn't think it's necessary.

The bill would require all school buses to have the stop-arm cameras installed by 2023.

The bill, HB 34, now goes to the full House.