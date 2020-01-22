Bills on sex offender limits and foster care among those moving forward in Frankfort

Several bills passed through parts of the Kentucky legislature today.

One of them is a difficult subject to discuss but has been put in place to help protect women around the state. Senate Bill 72 would make performing female genital mutilation, often referred to as FGM and described as one of the "most egregious forms of child abuse," a felony.

FGM includes procedures that intentionally alter or cause injury to the female genital organs for non-medical reasons.

"It is internationally recognized as a violation of human rights and a form of discrimination against women," said Senate Majority Caucus Chair Julie Raque Adams, R-Louisville, who sponsored the bill along with Sen. Whitney Westerfield, R-Crofton.

Senate Bill 72 will now go to the House of Representatives for further consideration.

House Bill 204, which has passed a House committee, is a bill that would add publicly-leased playgrounds to the list of off-limits locations to registered sex offenders. Rep. Savannah Maddox, R-Dry Ridge, says the legislation is written to ban future registered sex offenders from living within 1,000 feet of such playgrounds and from entering them without advance written permission.

Now, House Bill 204 will go to the full House.

A tweak to the foster care system also passed the Kentucky House. House Bill 167 will improve the confidentiality of foster parents' identifying information.

"You can imagine that created some angst for foster parents and, in very rare situations, could potentially put them in a dangerous situation,” said House Speaker Pro Tempore David Meade, R-Stanford. “So, we decided that we’re going to make it very clear what our intent was last year.”

This bill passed the House by a vote of 92-0 and will now go to the Senate.

Senate bills relating to assisted-living communities, the disposition of human remains and the disposition of a decedent's body were also passed.