Bipartisan caucus looks to help Kentuckians with disabilities

Five years ago Bill Titus’ hands and legs were amputated as the result of an aortic aneurysm. Today he and others with disabilities made their way to the Kentucky State Capitol hoping to hear some good news on how Frankfort is working for them.

The state has identified more than 800,000 Kentuckians with some form of disability. Tuesday Democrats and Republicans came together as part of the “Engage and Empower Caucus” with the goal of making the commonwealth a more accessible place.

The caucus has sixteen members and is already pushing multiple bills. Some include a bill calling for a new golden alert for those with impairments, a bill detailing treatment and restraint rules for children with disabilities and a bill outlining an increase in the homestead exemption for disabled veterans.

The caucus will also establish a direct line between legislators and advocacy groups representing the disabled.

