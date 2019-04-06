'Bippity Boppity Boutique' offers prom dresses for free

The 'Bippity Boppity Boutique' is acting as a fairy godmother of sorts for many girls in the Lexington area.

At the boutique on Saturday, it was all about finding that perfect dress for prom.

The Nest hosted the event for the 7th year, which helps those attending prom to pick out a prom dress without the hefty price tag.

"This is all about positive motivation making it their day to have something special happen to them," said Sherry Estill of The Nest. "It might be the only thing they have all year but, I am glad I am a little part of that."

Gently used dresses, shoes, and accessories are donated by the community to make special moments possible.

"I love coming here because I love seeing all the woman empowerment," said Gabrielle Mchone, a high school senior.

"Just everyone clapping and encouraging all these girls to be beautiful and love themselves no matter what anyone else says."

If you'd like to volunteer or donate dresses, you can follow this link to the website.

