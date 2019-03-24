Bird dogs and owners compete in trial competition



Hundreds of bird dogs and their hunters kicked off the annual trial season with the Champion of Champions Dog Trial on Sunday.

The event was held at the Cedar Creek Sportsman Club in Stanford. Over two hundred dogs and their handlers from 13 states were competing in the trial.

At the event, each dog and its handler is scored on finding three quails randomly placed throughout a field in a set time.

The dogs are responsible for pointing out the birds to their handlers and then retrieving them after the handler shoots the bird out of the air.

Competitors say these competitions bring out the best of the best. They say it takes time and dedication to train the dogs.

"They're not just a regular bird dog like you see on a lot of field and streams. These dogs are trained and it usually takes two years to train a dog throughout his life," said Jack Hatfield, a competitor.

Sunday's trial is just the beginning of the season. Competitors will continue traveling across the country competing in hopes to compete at nationals.