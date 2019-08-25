Birthday box packing honors Marco Shemwell

The family of a little boy killed last year is celebrating his memory on what would have been his fifth birthday.

Community members line up to pick up, pack and send off their birthday boxes.

Marco Shemwell died Sept. 17 after he was hit by a car on Cooper Drive near Kroger Field.The Marco Shemwell Foundation hosted its first birthday boxes event in honor of Marco.

Community members came to Calvary Christian Church to pack boxes for boys and girls in pre-school through high school. They will be donated to children in Clark, Harlan and Fayette County, Henderson and Nashville, Tennessee.

Ben Shemwell, Marco's father, said he's fortunate to meet strangers and see how they have been impacted by the positive event.

"We had a lady donate some monetary donation and she was explaining to us that she had not gotten to celebrate her birthday until she was 45 years old," he said.

Liz Shemwell's original goal for the project was to pack 200 boxes. She estimates around 1,300 boxes were packed on Sunday.