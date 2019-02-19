Black History Month celebration leads to discussions on legislation

Bridging the divide – that was the focus for Kentucky legislators at their Black history Month Celebration Tuesday at the state capitol.

Lawmakers from both chambers and parties joined together to honor those who went before them, and to reflect on the state and country’s past.

It might’ve been a celebration of history, but Sen. Morgan McGarvey urged the crowd to make it a call to action inspired by recent events here in the commonwealth.

“When Gregory Bush walked into a Kroger in my district this year and shot two people because of the color of their skin, we are once again reminded that the wounds that divide our country are not healed. But through that we learned that Kentucky does not have a separate state hate crime. That is something we can fix with legislation that is in front of the general assembly right now,” said McGarvey.

While that recent shooting at a Louisville-area Kroger is a reminder that divisions still exist, today’s keynote speaker Tafeini English from the Southern Poverty Law Center explained that even though we’ve come far, we have a long way to go.

“Hatred and bigotry is wrong…there is no size to that,” said English.