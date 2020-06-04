Black faith leaders come together to condemn inequality, promote change

A show of faith and support today in Lexington.

Photo: WKYT/Chelsea Jones

Around 11 a.m., black faith leaders in the city took to the streets of downtown and marched to demand justice and stand up against racial inequality.

Just before the march, members of the faith community delivered a statement called for changes in the Lexington community and surrounding areas.

Faith leaders met at Main Street Baptist Church to address the changes they hope to see not only in the country but right here in our community.

They say enough is enough and it's time to bring about positive change.

Leaders called on city officials to do more about racial injustice. They also called on white faith leaders to speak out against systemic racism.

The faith leaders signed a statement detailing the changes they hope to see in the community. Those include an end to no-knock warrants which they say the Lexington Police Department still uses.

They're also asking the city to implement an independent citizen review board to assess police misconduct. They calling for more economic development opportunities in the black community as well.

After speeches were over, the leaders marched down to City Hall where they delivered the statement to Mayor Linda Gorton.

Faith leaders say they plan on giving a copy of the statement to UK, Fayette County Public Schools, the Chamber Commerce, as well as the Lexington Police Department and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Leaders are also encouraging everyone to vote in the primary and general elections.