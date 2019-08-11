Blackjewel miners now have access to 401K funds

Former Blackjewel miners now have access to their 401K funds, according to a statement released by the company on Saturday.

As sister station WYMT reports, the release from Blackjewel states the 401K plan is terminated, meaning miners locked out of their funds now have access.

Miners will be able to choose between receiving the money immediately or rolling it over to an individual retirement account.

To read the complete statement, and to learn how to move forward if you are affected, click here.

