Blind golden retriever has his own seeing-eye pup

Charlie and Maverick are an inseparable pair.

The two hounds are capturing hearts with their new Instagram account. They already have more than 40,000 followers.

Charlie is an 11-year-old golden retriever, who lost both of his eyes to glaucoma. Maverick is a 4-month-old pup, who’s just learning the ropes and is a guide dog of sorts for his canine brother.

“Hello there! Charlie and Maverick here. Just a couple of happy pups,” their first Instagram post said. “Now, Maverick is here to help Charlie around and Charlie is trying to teach Maverick manners. Definitely a work in progress.”

Chelsea and Adam Stipe added Maverick to their family in January, and after the two dogs got to know each other, they began to bond.

“When they would play, Maverick would realize that Charlie would lose the toy sometimes, so (Maverick) would pick it up and put it back in front of him to re-engage playtime,” Chelsea Stipe told WCAU.

Maverick will also grab Charlie’s leash and help lead him.

The relationship seems to be good for both dogs.

Sometimes Maverick lays on top of Charlie.

Other times, Charlie uses Maverick as a “puppy pillow.”

In addition to their Instagram account, the pair are a hit with the social media sites of WeRateDogs.

A Twitter post racked up more than 300,000 likes and 70,000 retweets.

The Stipes are loving their expanded family and all the attention their dogs are getting.

“They’re both pretty crazy and special. They’re definitely our entertainment,” she said.

