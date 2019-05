Punk rockers Blink-182 have announced they will join rapper Lil Wayne for a North American tour in 2019.

The tour begins in Columbus, Ohio June 27, and the acts will make a Cincinnati stop September 16 at the Riverbend Music Center.

The two acts recorded a mashup of Blink-182's hit "What's My Age Again?" and Lil Wayne's hit "A Milli" as a part of the announcement.

There are more than 30 tour stops. Tickets go on sale Friday.