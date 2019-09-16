Deputies: Bloodhound helps locate special needs boy, 3, in woods

Authorities in a Florida county say a 3-year-old boy is safe after getting lost in the woods Sunday morning.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office said the boy opened a locked door and wandered into the wooded area near his home around 11 a.m.

Deputies were unsuccessful locating the boy in their initial search, so bloodhounds arrived to help find the child. The bloodhounds were able to find the child about 200 yards into the wooded area.

The boy was taken out of the woods and was treated by emergency medical staff. The boy is back home after suffering some scratches and bug bites.