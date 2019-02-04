Blue Bell introduces Raspberry Fudge Brownie ice cream

Blue Bell has released a new flavor of ice cream which will soon be on sale in grocery stores.

The ice cream company is introducing a Raspberry Fudge Brownie ice cream flavor. The ice cream is arriving in stores Monday.

The new flavor is available for a limited time in half gallon and pint sizes.

Blue Bell is also bringing back its Tin Roof variety to grocery stores. Tin Roof is described as a vanilla ice cream with a chocolate fudge swirl and roasted peanuts dipped in dark chocolate.