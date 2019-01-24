Blue Grass Airport lends a hand to furloughed TSA, FAA workers

TSA and FAA workers, showing up to work without pay, are receiving some help from Blue Grass Airport.

Photo: WKYT/Caitlin Centner

The agents are integral to smooth travel through the airport, checking boarding passes, ID’s, and luggage, to ensure safe travel beyond the metal detectors.

"More importantly they're friends,” says Scott Lanter, who decided to do something about the difficult situation facing the furloughed employees. “We work with them every day. It just started to wear and grind on me that ‘You’re not doing enough’.”

Facing a second missed paycheck, Lanter, along with other co-workers, decided to take action, organizing a make-shift food bank to help out their fellow employees, facing hard times.

"I can't imagine just being one check away from not being able to support my family. You can say what you want to about the politics of it, but real people are hurting. We have to take care of them. We've just got to take care of them," says Lanter.

Donations of food, toiletries, and staple living necessities are also being accepted from the public. Supplies can be dropped off Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the information booth. Airport authorities just ask donors not to leave their vehicle unattended.