Blue Grass Army Depot prepares to destroy chemical weapon stockpile

One of the last chemical weapons stockpiles in the United States will soon be destroyed in central Kentucky.

More than 500 tons of chemical weapons are being housed in at the Bluegrass Army Depot in Richmond. But soon, it all has to be destroyed.

Officials plan to destroy the stash beginning this summer. It’s the latest step in a decades-long effort to rid the world of chemical weapons.

Right now, workers at the depot are practicing and training to destroy the live munitions, by using test weapons.

"We train daily, nightly - and it's very beneficial in what we do. Muscle memory is the greatest,” said Demilitarization Support Area Operator Wendi Shepherd.

Eventually the workers will load the live munitions from the “igloos” where they are being stored, and onto a specially sealed vehicle to take them to a plant where they’ll be destroyed.

Most of the munitions at the depot are nerve agents. Because it is dangerous, the actual work inside the plant is controlled remotely from the command center and control room. Anyone who needs to access the plant for maintenance has to gear up in protective suits, complete with six pairs of gloves.

The entire stockpile of weapons being housed at the depot is expected to be destroyed by 2023.

