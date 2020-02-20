Blue Grass Community Foundation announces $100M in grantmaking

A local charity organization is celebrating an impressive milestone.

The Blue Grass Community Foundation held a ceremony Thursday to observe $100 million dollars in total grantmaking.

The group started in 1967 and now handles almost 700 different charitable funds, with a majority of that money going to causes in Kentucky.

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton was on-hand at the event, proclaiming Feb. 20 ‘Blue Grass Community Foundation Day.’

The group’s president says the giving has only increased in recent years.

“It’s definitely a trend that we have seen an acceleration locally,” says Lisa Asher Adkins. “It took the community foundation 45 years to grant out the first 50-million dollars, but it’s only taken us less than seven years to grant out the next fifty-million dollars.”

The foundation is celebrating the milestone by giving out several $1,000 gift cards that can be used to give to a charity of your choice.

They are also giving away tickets to Chris Stapleton’s upcoming concert at Kroger Field.

