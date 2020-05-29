Bluegrass 10,000 goes virtual

Normally, the start of the Bluegrass 10,000 would consist of thousands of runners ready to go, but, this year, it will look different due to COVID-19.

"This race usually has about 3,500 runners, plus all of the spectators that come. So it is a really large gathering and we knew that the likelihood of that being a safe option in July just wasn't looking great,"Michelle Franzetti, Special Events Services Manager for Lexington Parks and Recreation, said. "So, we started to explore different options and nationally we were seeing this really big rise of virtual races."

Moving the race to a virtual platform was important in maintaining the great tradition that it is.

"It has become part of the way people celebrate the Fourth of July in Lexington. Even if you don't run it, so many people come just to watch because it is so much fun," Franzetti said. "In addition to the 10K, we also have the one-mile fun run which people walk or run with their families. So we really get everyone from children to our senior citizens participating on a yearly basis."

While that sense of community won't happen in person this year, Franzetti says she is looking forward to seeing it in a different way.

"I am most excited to see how people cheer each other on online. I think that will be cool for us to see because typically people would share photos with each other or come with groups of people," Franzetti said. "We are going to encourage people to share those photos and those congratulatory messages online this year and I think it'll be cool to see it more in one place."

The goal is for it to still bring the community together as well.

You can learn more about the race, and sign up, by clicking on this link.