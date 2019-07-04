Bluegrass 10,000 kicks off Lexington's Fourth of July events

Lexington's Fourth of July festivities kick off Thursday morning with an annual race in downtown Lexington.

The Bluegrass 10,000 begins at 7:30 a.m on Main Street at Eastern Avenue.

Because of the race, a number of roads downtown will be closed.

The finish line for the Bluegrass 10,000 is on Main Street at North Limestone.

A one-mile fun run will follow the Bluegrass 10,000 at 8:15 a.m.

After the race, there will be several activities during the Downtown Street Festival. It begins at 9 a.m.

At 11 a.m. there will be a reading of the Declaration of Independence on Main Street.

The annual Fourth of July parade begins at 2 p.m.

The night will be capped off by a fireworks display at 10 p.m. This year, the fireworks will be launched from the R.J. Corman Railyard at Main Street and Olive Lewis Way.

