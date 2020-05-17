Bluegrass Hospitality Group prepares to reopen all of its central Kentucky restaurant locations on May 22

May 22 is the date Governor Andy Beshear has announced that restaurants can reopen with restrictions.

While some owners are still trying to figure out what that means for their one restaurant, Bluegrass Hospitality Group is preparing to open about a dozen locations in central Kentucky.

Malone's, OBC Kitchen, Drake's, and Harry's, each of the locations is owned by Bluegrass Hospitality Group.

About two months ago, they had to figure out how to shut them all down turning to curbside service and delivery to stay afloat.

And, now, they're tasked with opening them all back up safely.

"It's going to require some intensive training," BHG General Partner Brian McCarty said. "We've staggered each of our stores to have day-long training for COVID-19 and for the new rigorous guidelines we'll be following from the governor's office."

Bluegrass Hospitality Group has already opened locations in Alabama and Tennessee. They said that's made them even more prepared to safely open all of their central Kentucky restaurants on Friday.

"That's where the gloves, the face masks, the handwashing, sanitation, and all the new things you're going to see come in," McCarty said. "Things might feel a little bit different the first time you come back in, but you can expect the same great experience all in all."

As far as the layout inside, McCarty said that will look different at each location. But, they're not planning to expand outside dining anywhere, at least until they have a better grasp on the new normal.

"We'd rather walk before we run, kind of get a feel for how things are going to play out here in central Kentucky and move on from there," McCarty said. "We're just excited to see everybody back in our dining rooms."

McCarty said they will accept call-ahead seating and walk-ins in all of their central Kentucky locations starting Friday, May 22.