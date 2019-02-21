Bluegrass Sports Commission CEO fired, financial review underway

Less than five months before the 2019 Barbasol Championship tees off in Kentucky, the Bluegrass Sports Commission fired its CEO Brian Miller over questions regarding “inappropriate business activities.”

Brian Miller

In a February 15 letter to the commission’s board of directors obtained by WKYT, its chairman said the group is conducting “a comprehensive review of its operations, staffing and business practices.”

At the center of the review is how the commission hasn’t been paid money due for its work in selling $1.3 million in sponsorships and marketing on behalf bdGlobal, the company tasked with running the tournament. The company is owned by former Bluegrass Sports Commission Chairman Brooks Downing who hired Miller to run the commission.

The commission was a key driver in luring the PGA Tour to move its Barbasol Championship to Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville. It was the first time a PGA Tour tournament, excluding a major, was held in the state since the Kentucky Derby Open in 1959.

In the letter, the commission’s chairman said all of the events supported and managed by the BSC will continue as planned.

The chairman said the financial review will be conducted by the commission’s executive committee and will include a complete audit. The results of the review will be presented to the full commission board when it is complete.

