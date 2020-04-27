Bluegrass museum offers new virtual tour for fans

The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum in western Kentucky is encouraging fans to visit by taking a new virtual tour of its exhibits.

The museum in Owensboro has been closed to the public for more than a month due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials said in a statement last week that the online tour would be a way to continue reaching out to bluegrass fans around the world. The tour takes visitors through each area of the museum with Executive Director Chris Joslin commenting on exhibits and performing songs significant to different eras.

