Bluegrass narcotics trials keep K-9 skills sharp

A weekend-long training called the Bluegrass K-9 Narcotics Trial has concluded in Montgomery County where police K-9s get to hone their skills while building relationships with their handlers.

K-9 dogs and their handlers spent the weekend becoming skilled at tracking, apprehension control work and finding narcotics. (WKYT)

Their training area might look like a field of junk to most people, but to the dogs, it's a "playland" filled with a variety of narcotics they have to find as part of an intense program.

"Each area has a certifier and you have five narcotics hiding in each area," said Montgomery County Sheriffs Office Sgt. Tommy Parker. "And out of those areas the K-9s will go through and they'll call their alerts and they'll find those drugs and they'll pay their dog because this is a game to the dog."

These dogs and their handlers spent the weekend becoming skilled at tracking, apprehension control work and finding narcotics.

"They have guest speakers and guest trainers and guest instructors that come in and every year it's different. So you get to pick a little bit of everybody's brain," said Madison County Sheriffs Office dog handler Martin Wesley.

The way they train the dogs is with something called "drive," which is what makes them go after a bird, rabbit or even a bad guy. It's just like going after a piece of chocolate for some of us, but every dog is different, which means "drive" is different too.

Parker says each dog has a different "narcotics toy" that it will go insane for. For some of them, it might be a tennis ball, but it might be different for others depending on what teach dog responds best to.

"They find new ways to hide things and try to keep them from us. Sometimes they're successful and sometimes they're not, so our job is to stay on top of it so we intercept bad guys," said Wesley.

The handlers and their dogs have a ceremony Monday night to mark the completion of their training.