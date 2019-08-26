Board approves design of new Tates Creek High School

After changing the plans toward renovating the existing Tates Creek High School to building a new one, the public is getting their first look at the first designs of the $83 million project.

On Monday, the Fayette County School Board approved the designs for a new Tates Creek High School.

Last year, the board approved $77.2 million in renovations for the existing building, but later decided a clean slate would be a better approach.

"It would be very cost prohibitive to come in and try to retrofit that particular building and interject a lot of the state of the art work we would like to see in our buildings,” said Fayette County Public Schools Chief Operating Officer Myron Thompson.

In the spring of 2019, the board decided starting from scratch was necessary. They approved the $83 million project.

School leaders are now preparing for construction to begin at the same location as the exiting school. They say that should start in the summer of 2020 with project being completed in 2.5 to 3 years.

While construction is taking place, leaders are planning for students to remain in the existing high school for the duration of the project then transition to the new school when they are able.

"Just from a safety-security standpoint and even an instructional standpoint, we are very excited to maintain occupancy of the building the entire time of construction,” said Thompson.

Thompson says the building will feature up-to-date designs and will be fitted with what the 21st century student would need.

