Bob Baffert: 'I’m hearing maybe June or in September' for Kentucky Derby date

Churchill Downs announced on Saturday they are considering the timing of the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby and that release was followed by some comments from Bob Baffert about the date potentially moving to the summer or fall.

Baffert said the following according to a release from Santa Anita.

“Churchill (Downs) is saying they’re not going to run the Derby without the people there, so I’m hearing maybe June or in September," said Baffert.

"Whenever they cancel the Masters (in April at Augusta National), that’s like the Derby…I’ve never seen anything like this, it’s kinda scary. Hopefully they can get everything under control.”

Churchill announced Saturday it has “been working carefully and diligently with relevant health experts and authorities to ensure we make the most responsible decision” regarding this year’s Derby, which is scheduled for May 2.

The last time the Kentucky Derby was not raced on the first Saturday in May was 1945.